Aneel Zaman Sells 14,003 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 32 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $4,738.88.

CDNS traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $156.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.