Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $15.81. Annexon shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 508 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Annexon by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

