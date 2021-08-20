ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $357.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

