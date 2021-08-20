Antiample Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

