Antiample (XAMP) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Antiample has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.48 million and $151.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.