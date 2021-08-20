Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF remained flat at $$20.45 during trading hours on Friday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

