Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$20.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

