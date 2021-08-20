Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$20.45 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.