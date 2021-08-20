APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $45.19 million and $151.20 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.