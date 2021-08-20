API3 (API3) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.42 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $60.00 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00008824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

