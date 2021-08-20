Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Down 3.5%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 4,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

