Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

