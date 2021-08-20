Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

