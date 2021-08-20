Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

