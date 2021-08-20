Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AIT opened at $85.88 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

