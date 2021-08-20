Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 677,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

