Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.6% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. 703,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,705. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

