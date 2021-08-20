Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 72.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 279,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $455,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 148.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.