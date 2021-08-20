Applied Research Investments LLC Acquires 2,686 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.39. 22,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,209. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.14 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

