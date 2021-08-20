Applied Research Investments LLC Acquires 9,064 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 1.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

