Applied Research Investments LLC Has $33.46 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 11.9% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $33,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.18. 173,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,793. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $328.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.