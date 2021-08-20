Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.57 on Friday, reaching $2,739.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,575.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

