Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.17. 38,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

