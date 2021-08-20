Applied Research Investments LLC Purchases 3,960 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.6% during the second quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,521,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $76.68. 392,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.66 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

