Applied Research Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

