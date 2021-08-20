Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 13,152 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ResMed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $285.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

