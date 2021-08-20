Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 376 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $616.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $566.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

