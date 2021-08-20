Applied Research Investments LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Square comprises 1.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.91. 218,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.