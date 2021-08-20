AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $855,874.46 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. 1,467,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

