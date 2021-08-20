Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.43 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

