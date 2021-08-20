Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

