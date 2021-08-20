Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
APRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.
NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
