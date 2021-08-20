Apria (NYSE:APR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.17

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

