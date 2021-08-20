APYSwap (APYS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

