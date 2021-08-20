Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Critical Review

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.62, meaning that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail $890.11 million 2.51 $95.85 million $2.34 22.95

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 12.57% 14.41% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aqua Power Systems and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 0 2 0 3.00

Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

