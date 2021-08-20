Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.18. Archrock shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

