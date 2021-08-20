Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

ARCE stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.75 and a beta of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

