Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 1729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%.

ARCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $19,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

