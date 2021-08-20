Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

