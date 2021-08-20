ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Achieves $12.86 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $143,938.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

