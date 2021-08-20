Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,036 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.99 on Friday, reaching $253.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

