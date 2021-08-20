Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,719 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

IDV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 329,873 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

