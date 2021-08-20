Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

