Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

