Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 1,530,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

