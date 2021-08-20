Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.