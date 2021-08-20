Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 19,166 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $52.74. 16,753,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

