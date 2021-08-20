Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

