Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.90 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002612 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $166.90 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,382,466 coins and its circulating supply is 131,261,569 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

