ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,128 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,780% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $344,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $499,000.

ARKX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 27,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

