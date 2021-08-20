Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $347,511.45 and approximately $999.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,223.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.69 or 0.06807377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.72 or 0.01403360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00375606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00144646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.95 or 0.00571649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00339593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00318198 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,407,082 coins and its circulating supply is 10,362,539 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

